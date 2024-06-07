Bread pudding like grandma used to make

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Patricia Nichols’ pecan pie bread pudding. Courtesy photo

Hello! In the kitchen this week we are making old-fashioned bread pudding like our moms and grandmothers use to make. Only we are going to add lots of pecans. It’s a perfect dessert and now we can use our day-old bread.

It’s quick and easy and normally we have all the ingredients: bread, eggs, sugar, butter, milk, cinnamon, pecans and vanilla. I don’t know about you but I’m putting a scoop of vanilla ice cream on mine. I love this recipe.

By the way, I didn’t put nutmeg in mine. I included extra cinnamon. I’m not crazy about nutmeg, but you can add it if you want.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

I stole this recipe from my good friend Patricia Nichols. Thank you, Patricia. This is a good one. I like your recipe better than the one I normally use.

Have a great week!

Pecan pie bread pudding

Ingredients:

8 cups cubed day-old bread

4 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

3 cups whole milk

1 cup light brown sugar

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

2 cups chopped pecans

1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted

Preparation:

Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with butter or non-stick cooking spray.

Step 2: Place the bread cubes in the prepared baking dish, spreading them out evenly.

Step 3: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, heavy cream, brown sugar, melted butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until well combined.

Step 4: Stir in the chopped pecans, ensuring they are evenly distributed throughout the mixture.

Step 5: Pour the egg mixture over the bread cubes in the baking dish, pressing down lightly to ensure that all the bread is soaked in the liquid.

Step 6: Let the bread pudding sit for about 15-20 minutes to allow the bread to absorb the custard mixture.

Step 7: If desired, arrange pecan halves on top of the bread pudding for an attractive garnish.

Step 8: Bake the bread pudding in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the custard is set.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.