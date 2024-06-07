Bread pudding like grandma used to make

Hello! In the kitchen this week we are making old-fashioned bread pudding like our moms and grandmothers use to make. Only we are going to add lots of pecans. It’s a perfect dessert and now we can use our day-old bread.
It’s quick and easy and normally we have all the ingredients: bread, eggs, sugar, butter, milk, cinnamon, pecans and vanilla. I don’t know about you but I’m putting a scoop of vanilla ice cream on mine. I love this recipe.
By the way, I didn’t put nutmeg in mine. I included extra cinnamon. I’m not crazy about nutmeg, but you can add it if you want.
Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.
I stole this recipe from my good friend Patricia Nichols. Thank you, Patricia. This is a good one. I like your recipe better than the one I normally use.
Have a great week!
Pecan pie bread pudding
Ingredients:
8 cups cubed day-old bread
4 large eggs
1 cup granulated sugar
3 cups whole milk
1 cup light brown sugar
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
2 cups chopped pecans
1/2 cup unsalted butter, melted
Preparation:
Step 1: Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish with butter or non-stick cooking spray.
Step 2: Place the bread cubes in the prepared baking dish, spreading them out evenly.
Step 3: In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, heavy cream, brown sugar, melted butter, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg and salt until well combined.
Step 4: Stir in the chopped pecans, ensuring they are evenly distributed throughout the mixture.
Step 5: Pour the egg mixture over the bread cubes in the baking dish, pressing down lightly to ensure that all the bread is soaked in the liquid.
Step 6: Let the bread pudding sit for about 15-20 minutes to allow the bread to absorb the custard mixture.
Step 7: If desired, arrange pecan halves on top of the bread pudding for an attractive garnish.
Step 8: Bake the bread pudding in the preheated oven for 40-45 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and the custard is set.
Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.