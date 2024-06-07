Highland County travel report

The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Highland County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting. Projects with active or future traffic impacts are linked to OHGO.com.

S.R. & 134 Intersection Improvement — Work is set to begin on June 10 for a intersection improvement project at the S.R. 131 and S.R. 134 intersection. Work will occur daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for this construction. The intersection will be closed for the duration of the project. S.R. 131 westbound traffic will be detoured via S.R. 138 to S.R. 134. S.R. 131. Eastbound traffic will be detoured via U.S. 68 to U.S. 50 to S.R. 135. Estimated completion: June 14 by 5 p.m.

S.R. 247 Bridge Replacement — Work began May 22 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 247 between Barrackman Road and Crooked Road. Work will occur daily for this construction. S.R. 247 was closed for 60 days starting May 22. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 770 to S.R. 73 to S.R. 785. Estimated completion: Fall 2024.

Leesburg S.R. 771 Multi-Use Path — Work has begun as of May 28 for the installation of a multi-use path on S.R. 771 in the village of Leesburg. The project will implement a safe pathway route to school. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

ONGOING

U.S. 50 Resurfacing — Work began April 1 for a resurfacing project on U.S. 50 from the Brown County line to Danville Road. At least one lane will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

S.R. 138 Bride Replacement — Work began April 1 for a bridge replacement project on S.R. 138 between Cope Road and Rowe Road. As of April 1, S.R. 138 was closed for 90 days. Traffic will be detoured via S.R. 28 to S.R. 771. Estimated completion: Summer 2024.

For more information contact the ODOT District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.