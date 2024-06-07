Kidnappers caught, fleeing troopers, courthouse remodel

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1938, The Press-Gazette reported that United Department Stores from other areas of Ohio and Kentucky announced that they rented the McClure Room located on North High Street and would open a store there “in the near future.”

James Polk, born in Penn Township of Highland County, filed a petition to become a candidate again for Congress on the Democratic ticket in the August primary as he was getting close to the completion of his fourth two-year term as the Congressman for the Sixth Ohio District.

H.R. Ervin, a local architect, brought forward plans to remodel or rebuild the Highland County Courthouse to the board of commissioners, but “considerable opposition” had been voiced on the topic, as it was described as “one of the oldest and most beautiful courthouses in Ohio.”

James Merritt and Edna Lucille, arrested for the alleged kidnapping and extortion of Harley Spruance of Marshall, the former arrested in Buffalo, New York, and the latter in San Francisco, California, were to be returned to Cincinnati.

Twelve Hillsboro High School students of the Aviation Club saw the motor-powered model airplane they built fly in the sky for about 30 minutes of sustained flight and then make a “perfect landing” about five miles from the starting area.

The New Bell’s Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised multiple showings, including “Bulldog Drummond’s Peril” starring John Barrymore and Louise Campbell, and “Dick Tracy” starring Ralph Byrd and Smiley Burnette.

Highland Drug, Inc., located on North High Street in Hillsboro, advertised multiple products, including fly ribbons for 2 cents, a pound of black pepper for 9 cents, four dishcloths for 16 cents and a pint of rubbing alcohol for 9 cents.

This week in 1963, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that James Prince, Hillsboro, was “seriously burned” and hurt following a “spectacular” one-car accident on S.R. 138 as the result of his attempted evasion of the State Highway Patrol.

Representative William Harsha announced that he planned to appear before the Public Works Subcommittee on Appropriations to testify and try to obtain over $58 million for the development of the Ohio River and flood control projects, including a Paint Creek Dam.

Greenfield City Council accepted a bid from Southwest Paving Corp. to do paving and G.D. Baker Construction Co. to do street sealing, with the full street improvements totaling nearly $59,000.

The Highland County Library District Board of Trustees announced the authorization of Helen Satterfield, chief librarian, to offer the position of librarian at the Leesburg location to Jane VanPelt, with the position having a salary of $125 per month.

The U.S. Army of Engineers at Huntington West Virginia made assurances for compensation of flooding damage if city-owned property on Paint Creek become subject to flooding due to the possible construction of the Paint Creek Dam and reservoir.

The Ranch Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple films, including “The Second Time Around” starring Steve Forrest, Andy Griffith and Thelma Ritter, and “California” starring Jock Mahoney and Faith Domergue.

Flynn’s Market advertised multiple products, including a quart of homegrown strawberries for 49 cents, a half-gallon of either orange, grape or fruit punch for 25 cents, a pound of bananas for 10 cents and three pounds of fresh sausage for $1.

This week in 1988, The Press-Gazette reported on Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Kelly Shelton’s declaration about a phase I water emergency in Hillsboro, with the emergency meaning people couldn’t water lawns and residential flower beds.

The fourth annual Festival of the Bells was reported as being as “real bang-up festival,” as it had events like an antique car show, bell choirs, an Ohio Toy Tractor display, tours of the courthouse and puppet shows.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office and the Highland County commissioners held a meeting where it was announced that the county would not need to pay a fine for not meeting the July compliance deadline for the Clean Water Act.

Recreation Committee Chairman Joanne Whitley said that she hoped to present a report in July that would talk about the possibility of building a teen center in Hillsboro, hoping that such a location would help those who didn’t have a recreation or entertainment outlet in the area.

In sports, the Hillsboro American Legion Post No. 129 team swept a doubleheader against Circleville, run-ruling both games by scores of 11-1 and 10-0, with the five Hillsboro High School athletes going 14-25 on the day.

Chakere’s Colony Theatre, located in Hillsboro, advertised its “comfortably cool” theatres and “Rambo III,” written by Sylvester Stallone and Sheldon Lettich, directed by Peter MacDonald and starring Sylvester Stallone and Richard Crenna.

Bob and Carl’s Finer Foods, located at Southridge Center, Rombach Center and Hillsboro Center, advertised multiple products, including a dozen glazed yeast donuts for $1.69, a gallon of Clorox Bleach for 99 cents and a pound of pork steaks for $1.29.

This week in 2013, The Times-Gazette reported that an arbitrator ruled that Hillsboro was required to call back two firefighters who were laid off and also operate with a staff of no fewer than three full-time firefighters in each shift.

The Highland County Historical Society was set to bring back its Heritage Music Series as Kay York-Longworth was to be the featured performer, with the event to be held at the Highland House Museum.

Hillsboro’s Oak Street water tower was being readied for a new paint job that would display the city’s name and its founding year, with the bid won by Leary Construction Company for $41,000.

In sports, multiple county athletes qualified for the Division III Ohio High School Athletic Association championships, as Fairfield High School’s Michael Mangus qualified in the 3200 meters and Hillsboro’s Jarrod Dart in the 800 meters.

Star Cinemas, located at 211 Harry Sauner Rd. in Hillsboro, advertised multiple films, including “Now You See Me,” starring Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson, and “Man of Steel,” starring Henry Cavill, Amy Adams and Michael Shannon.

Abe’s Used Cars, located at 8345 U.S. Route 50 East in Hillsboro, advertised multiple vehicles, including a 2004 Chevy Tracker for $4,195, a 1999 Saturn SL1 for $1,595 and a 1997 Ford Ranger SLT for $2,795.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.