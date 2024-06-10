Garden club has May meeting, program

President Jennifer West brought the May meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club to order with the recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Secretary Lynn Luman took roll call with 12 members answering the question, “Is your garden ready to plant or is it already planted?”

The May tip of the month: Did you know; many house plants enjoy spending summer outside in a partially shaded location.

In the absence of treasurer Ruth Anna Duff, Mary Smith provided the monthly financial report.

For the horticulture portion of the meeting, Pam Jackson showcased Lemon Balm and her stevia plant. According to Jackson, stevia is 300 times sweeter than sugar and she uses the additive in her tea and other beverages.

In new business, West announced early preparation for the Highland County Fair in September by cleaning and weeding the landscape around the Floral Hall Building. West further encouraged all members to help in the effort as they have time over the next two months.

For the educational program of the meeting, Judith Stivender offered a fascinating program on the “Run for the Roses.” With the recent running of The Kentucky Derby, Stivender highlighted how the term “Run for the Roses” came to be, along with a brief history. Along with the presentation, Stivender offered members roses that were used to decorate the meeting hall that night.

The next meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club will be held on Tuesday, June 25 at the home of Teresa Cudkowicz at 6:30 p.m. Marilyn Hiestand and West will serve as hostesses.

Submitted by Lynn Luman, secretary, Hillsboro Garden Club.