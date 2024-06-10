L-Clay to compete in national competition

Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team placed first in the 2024 State Envirothon. Pictured (l-r) are coach Lara Hamilton, Gage Thompson, Jayden Hixson, Abigail Shepherd, Kylie O’Conner and Cloe Williamson.

The Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts held their annual State Envirothon June 3-5 at Hocking College and Lake Snowden. The top four scoring teams from each of the five area envirothons were eligible to participate in the State Envirothon.

This year, the Lynchburg-Clay Gold Team, coached by Lara Hamilton, placed first in the Area 5 Envirothon earning themselves the honor of attending the state contest.

The envirothon is designed to stimulate, reinforce and enhance interest in the environment and natural resources among high school students. The competition tests students’ knowledge of soils, forestry, wildlife, aquatic ecology and the current environmental issues. This year the Lynchburg-Clay Gold team received 1st place in forestry and oral presentation. They also tied for first in soils.

Each student on a envirothon team is challenged to contribute his or her personal best but the score that counts at the end of the envirothon is the combined team score. Once the results were tallied, the Lynchburg-Clay Gold team won first overall in the state competition.

The Lynchburg-Clay Gold team will be participating in the 2024 NCF-Envirothon New York in New York. It will be held July 28 through Aug. 3 at Hobart and William Smith Colleges in Geneva, New York.

Submitted by Tammy Newsome.