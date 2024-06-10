Library Comic Con is June 15

The Hillsboro library’s annual comic con is set for this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. and includes more than 20 different activities for patrons of all ages.

“This year’s comic con is our biggest, nerdiest yet,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “Whether you’re into superheroes, Star Wars, anime or Harry Potter, we have fun activities planned that will be right up your alley.”

Several activities will have the chance to win prizes. In addition to four scavenger hunts, two personality quizzes, an interactive “spy” mission, three different crafts, and superhero bingo, the day’s roster also includes four special scheduled events.

First, at 11 a.m., the library invites patrons to a Comic and Collectible Roadshow.

“We are very excited to have local antique dealer Chris Fuller here to provide ballpark values of comics or related collectibles,” Davidson said. “This is our version of ‘Antique Roadshow.’”

She added that this event may specifically appeal to parents, though anyone is invited to bring a collectible.

“Our hope is that if you have some comic you found in the attic or an action figure from childhood, you can bring it with you and get an idea of what it might be worth,” Davidson said.

Patrons who want to participate are encouraged to call the library ahead of time and sign up with the item they are planning to bring. Patrons can call 937-393-3114 to register their item for this program.

In addition, local artist William Roller will be teaching a how to draw panel at noon. “He is absolutely wonderful with the patrons,” Davidson said. “We have him here every year, and each time everybody — kids, teens and adults — have fun drawing along with him.”

Then at 1 p.m., young patrons are invited to meet the “American Hero,” who they will recognize from popular superhero movies. “Kids will go through some superhero training and then be able to take pictures,” Davidson explained.

The day will end at 2 p.m. with a costume contest. First and second place prizes will be awarded in four categories (kid, youth, teen and adult.)

“The costumes are always amazing,” Davidson said. “We can’t wait to see this year’s creativity. We can’t wait to comic-ify the library. One of our very talented, artistic librarians even made a dragon that will fly above our anime corner.

“This is always a fun activity, and this year we’ve pulled out all the stops to make it the best comic con yet.”

For more information on this or other programs, call 937-393-3114, visit www.highlandco.org, or search “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.