Scenes from the 2024 Greenfield Music Festival

Staff Reports
-
0

Six-year-old Greenfield resident Jaxon Busch tries his hand at a basketball shooting game Saturday at the Greenfield Music Festival.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Bekah Lawson sings and plays the guitar at the Greenfield Music Festival.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Three-year-old Greenfield resident Alan Kincaid throws a ball headed directly for a dunking booth target at the Greenfield Music Festival. Sitting on the dunking machine is Klohi Shaffseall.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

A crowd gathered for the annual Greenfield Rotary Club Auction on Saturday at the Greenfield Music Festival. The event raised more than $20,000.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Girls stroll down the midway Saturday afternoon at the second annual Greenfield Music Festival.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Steven Dowd and Micah Ails play at the Greenfield Music Festival.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Six-year-old Greenfield resident Jaxon Busch tries his hand at a basketball shooting game Saturday at the Greenfield Music Festival.

Bekah Lawson sings and plays the guitar at the Greenfield Music Festival.

Three-year-old Greenfield resident Alan Kincaid throws a ball headed directly for a dunking booth target at the Greenfield Music Festival. Sitting on the dunking machine is Klohi Shaffseall.

A crowd gathered for the annual Greenfield Rotary Club Auction on Saturday at the Greenfield Music Festival. The event raised more than $20,000.

Girls stroll down the midway Saturday afternoon at the second annual Greenfield Music Festival.

Steven Dowd and Micah Ails play at the Greenfield Music Festival.

No posts to display