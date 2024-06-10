Scenes from the 2024 Greenfield Music Festival

Six-year-old Greenfield resident Jaxon Busch tries his hand at a basketball shooting game Saturday at the Greenfield Music Festival.
Bekah Lawson sings and plays the guitar at the Greenfield Music Festival.
Three-year-old Greenfield resident Alan Kincaid throws a ball headed directly for a dunking booth target at the Greenfield Music Festival. Sitting on the dunking machine is Klohi Shaffseall.
A crowd gathered for the annual Greenfield Rotary Club Auction on Saturday at the Greenfield Music Festival. The event raised more than $20,000.
Girls stroll down the midway Saturday afternoon at the second annual Greenfield Music Festival.
Steven Dowd and Micah Ails play at the Greenfield Music Festival.