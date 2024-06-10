SSCC grad named CMH Rookie of the Year

Browder

Racquel Browder, a 2023 graduate of Southern State’s Associate Degree Nursing Program, has been named Nursing Rookie of the Year at Clinton Memorial Hospital (CMH) in Wilmington.

Browder, born in Guam USA, came to the states at 20 years old. She decided to attend Southern State Community College because it was best suited for her and her family. “Southern State had the best location, schedule and program for the career I had planned and it was affordable,” Browder said. “When I decided to apply, Southern State had an abundance of welcoming and friendly people which made me even more excited to start school there.”

Over the past year, Browder has worked in multiple departments at CMH. Currently, she is serving as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit and loves it.

“The CMH staff members are very caring, friendly and passionate. The work-life balance for employees is magnificent, and the benefits they offer are amazing such as self-scheduling, PTO time, sign-on bonuses, a fun work environment and more,” Browder said.

Browder credits a large part of her success as a nurse to Southern State Community College. “I would not be where I am today without the help of Southern State,” she said. “At Southern State, I was surrounded by amazing friends and great educators who saw my potential. They encouraged and inspired me to always do my best. Southern State taught me the fundamentals in nursing, improved my critical thinking by giving me scenarios I would use today, provided life-like experiences during sim labs, and gave me challenges that made me stronger.”

Southern State is accepting applications for the Associate Degree Nursing Program’s 2024 Fall Semester. There are many pathways available to enter the health science field – STNA, LPN, RN, medical assisting, phlebotomy and more.

For more information, call 800-628-7722, Ext: 2640 or email [email protected].

Submitted by Elizabeth Burkard, director of marketing, SSCC.