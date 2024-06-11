D-Day: A never-ending story

Bill Sims Contributing columnist

D-Day was the day allied armies assaulted Normandy on June 6, 1944. It was celebrated last week with the gathering of the few remaining army, navy, air force and marine corps veterans of that historic campaign, a campaign to liberate Europe from the horrific occupation by the Nazi’s “Third Reich.”

With this 80th recognition of what is otherwise known as “Operation Overlord,” only around 200 veterans of the more than 200,000 who participated in the largest amphibious assault in history were left to partake of this anniversary celebration. The youngest were in their 90s and many over 100 years of age.

Winston Churchill famously said of the British Royal Air Force (RAF), in their defense of Britain, “Never was so much owed by so many to so few.” While that thought preceded D-Day by almost four years, on the scale of the liberation of all of Europe, it also so aptly honors the memory of those soldiers who gave it all for the defense of liberal democracy.

“The bodies in the water. They looked like logs floating on the sea,” was the memory of Sergeant Mel Jenner, an Army Air Corps veteran, on a secret mission photographing the invasion from the air. He went on to say that “He couldn’t believe that all of those young guys down in that water would give their life for their country and the world, to be exact.”

As I listened to some of the reporting of this 80th anniversary, including the interview cited above by Malcolm Brabant of the PBS NewsHour, I was overwhelmed by the courage, the bravery to overcome the fears that must have been widespread as these soldiers stormed the five beaches, many of whom were mowed down in the water and on the beaches by searing Nazi machine-gun fire. The message that kept coming through in these many interviews was that this operation was in their minds a hinge-point in history. It was not just the defense of the once free nations of Europe or at the end of the day the United States, but the defense of liberty and democracy against the clutches of dictators and power- hungry authoritarian rulers to whom democratic governance was the cross to their vampiric regimes, feeding off the agency of their people.

President Biden, in a speech at the commemoration in France, equated the Russian aggression against Ukraine with Germany’s aggression against France and Europe writ large. Appeasement and indifference could easily have led to a very different world than the one we live in today. That being said, we witness today a renewal of creeping authoritarianism and signals of racial superiority. Biden said that at the time, “Hitler, and those with him, thought that democracies were weak, that the future belonged to dictators.” Ironically, both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have both argued that same point, that authoritarian regimes are better equipped to deal with the exigencies of today’s world.

Biden went on to say, “History tells us that freedom is not free. If you want to know the price of freedom, come here to Normandy. To surrender to bullies, to bow down to dictators is simply unthinkable. Were we to do that, it means we’d be forgetting what happened here on these hallowed beaches.” Again, implicating Ukraine, Biden proclaimed that “Democracy is never guaranteed. Every generation must preserve it, defend it, and fight for it. That’s the test of the ages. The fact that they were heroes here on that day does not absolve us from what we have to do today.”

Which brings me to the generational thing that Biden warns us about, underlined by Claire Hortin who leads Britain’s War Graves Commission. Citing a survey that revealed that less than half of all young people know what happened on D-Day, she said that “It’s a worry if we have young people who are just not understanding why things happened and the fact that we all live pretty free lives here. There’s a problem that history might repeat itself.”

My father-in-law wasn’t at Normandy. He was in the Pacific, wounded, hospitalized in Hawaii and then back to his ship for more war in the Pacific and ultimately a witness to the atomic bomb explosion on Nagasaki. These men and women who saved the democracies of the western world were not pretend patriots but men and women who made the personal existential decision to give up their lives, if necessary, to defend our liberty and our way of life.

Seeing these centenarian soldiers, many of whom will be gone by next year, had a larger than life impact on me this year. The price they paid for the liberty we have today requires existential commitments from generation to generation. D-Day is indeed a never-ending story of courage and resolve. Ukraine serves as the present day historical reminder of what sometimes needs to be done.

Let us hope that all the sacrifices of World War II were not for naught, and forever worth the sacrifices of every last soldier on those beaches of Normandy, and all the other hallowed grounds where young Americans gave their lives for our democratic principles.

A postscript to this never-ending story is that these lessons about the defense of democracy need to be taught without fail to every generation of rising Americans.

Bill Sims is a Hillsboro resident, retired president of the Denver Council on Foreign Relations, an author and runs a small farm in Berrysville with his wife. He is a former educator, executive and foundation president.