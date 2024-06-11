Seven-year-old South Salem resident Alayla Mullikin (center) looks through a mirror at her face being painted Saturday at the Greenfield Music Festival. Looking on is 7-year-old Greenfield resident Claire Judkins (right). The annual Greenfield Rotary Club Auction at the festival had one of its best turnouts in years, raising more than $20,000, including $14,100 from the sale of 10 prints by Tammy Wells, a local artist who has created the print for 22 years. Rotarian Barb Barton said that since the Rotary Club is selling the Ralph W. Phillips Community Recreation & Civic Center, more money from the auction will be available to help the community rather than being spent on maintenance of the civic center. See Saturday’s Times-Gazette for more pics and information from the festival.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette