Hillsboro fireworks on July 3

Red-colored fireworks explode on the evening of Monday, July 3, 2023, over the Highland County Fairgrounds in Hillsboro. The Times-Gazette file photo

The Highland County Fireworks Show will make its return for the eighth straight year on Wednesday, July 3 at the Highland County Fairgrounds.

Scott Lewis, the event’s organizer, said the event will be on July 3, “as always.” He also said the fireworks will likely be let off between 9:55 p.m. and 10 p.m., so it is dark enough for the event.

Lewis said that the fireworks show will use the same detonation company as last year, Rozzi Fireworks. He said the company is also having the person that does the fireworks show at Kings Island and the Friday night Reds fireworks show set off Highland County’s event. He said he expects the show to be 26-28 minutes, ending with a four-to-five-minute finale.

Much like last year’s event, he said it has had to be dialed back due to cost and that everything has risen in value and price, meaning the event organizers to be mindful of what they does. However, he did say it should still be a “fantastic show.” He also said that attendance was currently looking fine.

Lewis said there isn’t anything completely new for this year’s event. But he said that event organizers incorporated a deejay as well as brought in live music at last year’s show, and that will continue this year. He said the event has an up-and-coming entertainer from Nashville, Colleen McKenna, coming to perform as well as the Island Brothers DJ Service.

VIPs and sponsors will have a designated area inside the fairgrounds. Lewis said that sponsorships have been “a little slow.” He encouraged people interested to “get on board” because the organization’s combined budget totals $40,000.

“Oh, we’re very excited about it (the show). Yeah, absolutely,” Lewis said. “It our annual thing. We’re gonna have it regardless of how things shake out. You know, it’s one of our biggest community projects that we do within my organization. So, yeah, we’re absolutely excited about it.”

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.