A refreshing summer salad

Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This picture shows a grape salad similar to one Sharon made. Courtesy photo

Hello! Who wants a nice refreshing summer salad? It’s perfect to take to that family get together. I guarantee they will ask for your recipe.

In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am making grape salad. Not only is it easy it’s so delicious, you will love this recipe because it’s so quick and easy. Enjoy!

Ingredients

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup sour cream

1/3 cup sugar

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 pounds green seedless grapes

2 pounds red seedless grapes

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup pecans , chopped

Instructions

Using an electric mixer, mix the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla extract until completely smooth.

Add in the grapes and toss well.

Sprinkle brown sugar and pecans on top.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.