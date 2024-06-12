Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Bureau have a new office

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau of Highland County held a ribbon cutting on June 4, to celebrate their new office space. The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The mission of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County is to attract visitors to Highland County through education, promotion and marketing of attractions and activities in the region. Both organizations are located at 129 N. High St. in Hillsboro. Photo by Emmy Lee Woods

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau of Highland County, located at 129 N. High St., Hillsboro, celebrated their new office space with a ribbon cutting on June 4.

Chamber members, neighbors, tourism partners and community members were among the crowd that came to celebrate.

The Highland County Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit membership-driven organization that represents the business community of Highland County. The mission of the Visitors Bureau of Highland County is to attract visitors to Highland County through education, promotion and marketing of attractions and activities in the region. Both organizations relocated to their new office space, located within the Hillsboro Business Complex, in February. The new space includes a walk-in area with information and guides from local and regional attractions, office space, a conference room and a back patio.

“Our new office space represents a significant step forward for the Chamber and Visitors Bureau,” said Jamie Wheeler, who serves as executive director of both organizations. “It is more than just a physical location – it is a symbol of our commitment to serving the businesses and communities of Highland County. With this new space, we are able to better support our members, engage with our partners and connect with visitors from near and far.

“I want to thank each one of you for your support of the Chamber and Visitors Bureau. Whether you are a member, a partner or a friend of the organization, your contributions are truly invaluable. Together as a team, we can accomplish great things and make Highland County an even better place to live, work, visit and play.”

For more information including hours, availability and more, visit either www.TheHighlandChamber.com or www.VisitHighlandCounty.com, the organizations’ social media accounts or call 937-393-1111.

Submitted by Jamie Wheeler, executive director, Highland County Chamber of Commerce.