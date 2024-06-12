DAR hears Civil War instruments

The June program for the Waw-wil-a-way chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution was given by John M. Huffman of Waverly. Huffman is director of the 73rd Ohio Volunteer Infantry Regiment Band. He shared instruments from the Civil War. The chapter installed two new members. It will be sponsoring Wreaths Across America before Christmas. The chapter hopes to sell many more wreaths because there are more than 1,100 veterans buried in the Hillsboro Cemetery.

