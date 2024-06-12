Greenfield Music Festival ‘a resounding success’

The Naked Karate Girls were the main entertainment Friday evening at the second annual Greenfield Music Festival. Submitted photo

The Greenfield Music Festival made a triumphant return last past weekend, attracting more than 7,000 attendees and solidifying its position as a premier event in the region, festival chairman Andrew Surritt III said.

“The festival, held from June 7-9, 2024, has begun to reclaim its former glory under the new management of the non-profit Greenfield Music Festival, Inc., alongside its dedicated board of directors and committee members,” Surritt said. “The festival’s success has not only rejuvenated community spirit but also caught the attention of the Ohio Festivals and Events Association, which reviewed the festival for potential membership,”

Entertainment extravaganza

The festival’s entertainment lineup was a highlight, featuring a diverse array of musical acts that captivated audiences throughout the weekend.

“On Friday, the stage was set ablaze by performances from Violet Aquarium and the Naked Karate Girls, setting an energetic tone for the weekend,” Surritt said. “Saturday, June 8 saw an impressive lineup of artists including Jeremy Barnhart, Steven Dowd, Micah Aills, Bekah Lawson, Levi Farley, Filo Beddoe, and Nashville artist Jess Kellie Adams, who brought a touch of country flair to the festival.

“The festival concluded on a high note on Sunday, June 9, with performances from Kyle Norris, Dumbfounded, Brock Howard, Sean Poole & Buckin’ Krazy, and a captivating show by the Modern Movement Dance Company.

Fun for all ages

The festival offered a wide range of activities that catered to attendees of all ages. The Kid Zone, featuring inflatables and paddle boats, was a hit with the children, while the Nerf Zone allowed kids and adults to engage in friendly battles. Local clubs, businesses and organizations hosted a variety of games, and the Greenfield Antique Tractor Club Tractor Show was a nostalgic highlight, according to Surritt.

Friday’s activities included the royalty pageant where the winners were:

Queen: Alexis Knisley

First attendant: Khadijah Coleman

Junior Miss: Addison Cottrill

First attendant: Kyleigh Shoemaker

Little Miss: Laken Sollars

First attendant: Gracie Rayburn

Second attendant: Parker Burgess

Princess: Belle Richmond

First attendant: Alayla Mulliken

Second attendant: Rinlee Howard

“A very special thanks goes to the pageant’s host, Natalie Winland, Miss Teen Midwest North America 2024, for her exceptional role in the event,” Surritt said.

Saturday’s events kicked off with a 10k, 5K and one-mile run/walk at Felson’s Park. The baby contest, hosted by Greenfield Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation, brought smiles and laughter, while the second annual Jeep Show & Meet and Power Wheels Derby showcased impressive vehicles and spirited competition. The annual Greenfield Rotary Club Auction which raises money for the clubs local projects, raised more than $20,000.

The Greenfield Antique Tractor Club hosted the Kiddie Tractor Pull. The club also delighted children with a petting zoo, adding an educational and interactive element to the festival.

Sunday featured the second annual Car, Truck, & Bike Show and the festival parade, which included a performance by the McClain Marching Band and an appearance by the Shriners Hillbillies.

Looking forward

The Greenfield Music Festival invites those interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2025 festival to reach out via email at [email protected]. To stay updated on the latest news and events for next year, follow the Greenfield Music Festival on Facebook or visit www.GreenfieldMusicFestival.org.

“The festival organizers extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who participated and contributed to making this year’s event a resounding success,” Surritt said. “With such overwhelming support and enthusiasm, the Greenfield Music Festival is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come.”

This story was provided by Andrew Surritt III, chairman of the 2024 Greenfield Music Festival.