Health department offering free PSA screenings

June is Men’s Health Month and the Highland County Health Department is offering free PSA screenings to help men in the county stay healthy.

A PSA screening is a simple blood draw that measures the level of prostate-specific antigen (PSA) in your blood. PSA is made by the prostate gland, and high levels of PSA can be an early sign of prostate cancer. Prostate cancer is one of the most common cancers in men, and early detection through PSA screenings can make treatment more effective.

Erin Mustard, director of nursing at the Highland County Health Department, said, “We encourage all men, especially those 55 to 69, or earlier for those with a family history of prostate cancer or other known risk factors, to take advantage of this free service. It’s a quick and easy way to take charge of your health.”

To schedule an appointment or if you have any questions, call the health department at 937-393-1941, email [email protected], or visit www.highlandcountyhealth.org.

Submitted by Shala Shupert, public health nurse, Highland Co​unty Health Department.