All About Beef 4-H Club helps homeless shelter

The All About Beef 4-H Club completed its community service project for 2024 by collecting and donating a variety of cleaning items to the Highland County Homeless Shelter. The shelter is open 365 days a year. It provides beds, food and shelter, along with access to essential programs and services that assist homeless individuals in rebuilding their lives. The supplies that were donated included bleach, soap, paper towels, cleaning rags, wipes and more. These items will help keep the shelter clean for the men, women and children who are temporarily living there. The club wanted to donate these items to this non-profit organization in the county in the hope that it would strengthen its ability to serve those who need help the most.

Submitted photo