Ferrell, Michael honored

Two local men were honored this week by having their funeral procession pass under a flag in the 100 block of North High Street in Hillsboro. In this picture taken Thursday, a hearse carrying the body of Ralph Adam Michael, 93, of Hillsboro, passes under a flag posted by the Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District. Michael was a Hillsboro High School graduate and highly decorated veteran who retired from the military as a lieutenant colonel after 35 years of service. He died June 9, 2024. On Tuesday, a procession carrying the body of James W. Ferrell, 83, of Hillsboro, passed under a flag in a similar procession. A 1959 graduate of HHS, Ferrell retired in 1993 as a captain after 25 years of service with the Hillsboro Fire Department. He died June 5, 2024.

Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette