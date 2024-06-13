HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:

June 9

ACCIDENT

Deputies responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of S.R. 136 and Fair Ridge Road. After investigation, it was determined that a vehicle operated by a juvenile failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a vehicle being operated by Mason A. Shiveley, of Hillsboro. A passenger in Shiveley’s vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to Highland District Hospital in Hillsboro by the Southern Highland Volunteer Fire Department. The juvenile was cited for failure to obey a stop sign.

June 11

INCIDENT

A resident of the 10000 block of Thomas Road reported receiving counterfeit money as partial payment in a sales transaction. This incident remains under investigation.

ARRESTS/CITATIONS

Ira J. Bernard, 75, of New Vienna, OVI and failure to stay in marked lanes.

Dennis A. Burchett, 39, of Columbus, speeding.

Noah A. Turner, 18, of Frankfort, speeding.

Andrew D. Spears, 20, of Lynchburg, speeding.

Sonya M. Busam, 30, of New Vienna, speeding.

Kristina Stolzfus, 42, of New Vienna, speeding.

Nathan E. Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville, speeding

Melanie B. Cowell, 35, of Wilmington, speeding.

Tony R. Boldman, 28, of New Vienna, speeding.

Lisa L. Redman, 58, of Hillsboro, failure to appear.

The Highland County Jail Count as of Wednesday evening was 43 total inmates — 33 males and eight females.