KAMP Dovetail Auction items

This autographed pictured of Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is one of the items that will be for sale at the annual KAMP Dovetail Auction on Wednesday, June 19 at Rocky Fork Lake State Park. The auction will begin at 7 p.m. If you have items you would like to donate, bring them to KAMP Dovetail anytime from June 17 until the evening of the auction. Other items include an Burrow autographed Bengals helmet, Elly De La Cruz autographed Cincinnati Reds jersey with two photos, Taylor Swift framed photo and a De La Cruz signed baseball in a Reds case. Submitted photo This Elly De La Cruz autographed Cincinnati Reds jersey with two pictures is one of the items that will be auctioned off at KAMP Dovetail on June 19. Submitted photo

