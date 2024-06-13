Sanders updates sheriff’s office

New Highland County Sheriff Randy Sanders (left) is pictured with Jennifer Schinkal, the first female to be the county’s chief deputy. Highland County Sheriff Randy Sanders (left) is pictured with Shana Reffitt, who has been promoted to administrative assistant. Highland County Sheriff Randy Sanders (left) is pictured with Craig Seaman, a new lieutenant with the sheriff’s office.

Since Randy Sanders assumed the role of Highland County sheriff on May 31, he has started working on his goals for the office and made several promotions.

“We’ve got body cameras coming in, and we’ve got some computer updates that have to be taken care of for the state,” said Sanders. “We’ve started the process of looking into purchasing a canine, and at this point, other than that, it’s just been trying to get into the daily routine and becoming familiar with all of the employees.”

Sanders was officially sworn in as the new sheriff of Highland County by former Highland County Sheriff Ron Ward on June 7. He has worked in law enforcement for more than 40 years.

He promoted Jennifer Schinkal to be the county’s first female chief deputy. Schinkal began her law enforcement career in corrections before becoming a sergeant in the civil division of the Highland County Sheriff’s Office handling road patrol and investigations. She has served as a resource officer for the Lynchburg-Clay Schools for the last five years.

“I’ve had her in mind for a good while,” said Sanders. “She’s always been a dedicated employee who’s worked throughout the different areas of the sheriff’s office.”

Sanders promoted Shana Reffitt to the position of administrative assistant to the sheriff. Reffitt began her career in 2000 as a dispatcher and became the first female sergeant in the department, overseeing the 911 communications center in 2002.

Craig Seaman was recently was recently promoted to the rank of lieutenant within the office. Seaman started working in the office in 2000 in communications and corrections. He was promoted to road patrol in 2007 and served as a K9 handler for 11 years. He was promoted to patrol sergeant in 2012.

“I had a good start because sheriff Barrera helped me out,” said Sanders. “We hope to continue to serve the community. That’s what we’re here for.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.