VSO officers named Kentucky Colonels

Earlier this week, Highland County Veterans Service Officers Tim Hazelwood and Cailin Hoskins were presented with this honor by U.S. Navy Veterans Rod Bell and Mike Hall were commissioned as Kentucky Colonels. The nomination form said, “Although they are residents of Southern Ohio, they have provided advocacy for many Northern Kentuckians in need of administrative support, care and assistance in compensation due to injuries sustained while fulfilling their obligation to our constitution in the Armed Forces. Both of these individuals are widely recognized for their dedication to assisting Ohio and Kentucky veterans in accessing VA benefits.” The commission of Kentucky Colonel is the highest title of honor bestowed by the governor of Kentucky. It is recognition of an individual’s noteworthy accomplishments and outstanding service to our community, state and nation. Pictured (l-r) are Mike Hall, Hoskins, Hazelwood and Rod Bell.

Submitted photo