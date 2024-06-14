Burned to the ground

Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by.

This week in 1939, The Greenfield Daily Times reported that a Greenfield-Leesburg District Court of Honor and Outdoor Council Fire was to be held at Chautauqua Park to celebrate the advancement of multiple members of the Leesburg Scout Troops.

Robert Brubaker, a former resident of Greenfield and McClain High School graduate, was set to receive a law degree from Vanderbilt University and was also be listed in the 1938-39 edition of “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”

Twenty Greenfielders were readying a fishing trip to Lake Erie. John Head, described as a “generalissimo of the campaign against the pickerel colony in the lake,” chartered a boat that would take the group close to the Canadian border.

George Free’s eight-room farm residence, located on U.S. Route 50 two miles east of Rainsboro, burned completely to the ground following a fire of “undetermined origin” as all contents of the home were destroyed and the loss was estimated at around $9,000.

In sports, the Greenfield Eagles, the current favorites to win the municipal league championship, defeated the Wilknit Printers by a score of 9-4 thanks to southpaw Bob Miller’s pitching performance and Don Grate’s home run.

The Rand Theatre, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple showings including “Dark Victory” starring Bette Davis, George Brent and Humphrey Bogard, and “The Return of the Cisco Kid” starring Warner Baxter.

Highland County Fertilizer, located in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including horses for $5 and cows for $3 of different sizes and conditions, as hogs, sheep, calves and colts of unknown prices were also advertised.

This week in 1964, The Press-Gazette reported that construction was about to begin at Hillsboro High School, with the completion date of a new wing set for Sept. 1, 1965. It was also announced that remaining work was needed apart from the already approved work.

The site for a new federal post office building was selected for the northwest corner of West North and North High streets in Hillsboro with a size of 41,480 square feet.

Hillsboro City Council voted 4-1 in favor of purchasing additional land for the city’s recreation park and started proceedings for the development of a family recreation facility, with the total approved amount being $17,500.

Edward Ray Moots, former game protector in Adams County, was set to be transferred to the Highland County post, as Highland County’s previous game protector, John Adams, was promoted to the Wildlife District Five Headquarters in Xenia.

In sports, the Hillsboro baseball team defeated Washington C.H., 5-2, thanks to the superior pitching performance by Keith Leininger and Eddie Robbins. Leininger threw seven innings of two-run ball and Robbins mopped up the remaining two innings.

The Roselawn Drive-In Theatre, located in Allensburg, advertised multiple films including “Who’s Minding the Store” starring Jerry Lewis, and “McClintock” starring John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara.

Owens’ Super-Valu Market, located at the corner of West Walnut and South High Streets, advertised multiple products including 4 pounds of hamburger for $1, a pound of choice rib steaks for 69 cents, and a pound of California beauty plums for 39 cents.

This week in 1989, the Greenfield Daily Times reported that country music artists Johnny Paycheck and Merle Haggard, the former being from Highland County, were scheduled to play a set of concerts at the Chillicothe Correctional Institute where Paycheck was serving a sentence for a non-fatal shooting.

Ron Coffey, capital campaign chairman for the renovations possibly coming to the Greenfield Area Medical Center, announced a campaign runningn Aug. 1 through Dec. 1, with the goal to raise $300,000, about 10 percent of the total renovation cost.

The Lynchburg Covered Bridge Festival was scheduled to be held in the coming weeks at the Lynchburg covered bridge/ Ruth Crampton Memorial Park, with events like a car show and talent contest, among others.

Highland County Deputy Ron Ward announced that a New Vienna man’s life was saved due to the use of their seat belt in a one-car accident in which the driver went off the side of the road and spun around, hitting and severing a telephone pole.

In sports, the Greenfield Merchants defeated the Hillsboro Elks, 5-2, because of Mike Hutchingson’s stellar pitching. He carried a no-hitter until the fifth inning and struck out 12 batters, allowing only two hits and walking three.

The Ranch Drive-In Theatre advertised “Pink Cadillac,” which was written by John Eskow, directed by Buddy Van Horn and starred Clint Eastwood and Bernadette Peters.

Uhl’s IGA Family Center, located at 1013 Jefferson St. in Greenfield, advertised multiple products including a four-roll package of bath tissue for $1.09 and an 18-ounce jar of peanut butter for $1.69.

This week in 2014, The Times-Gazette reported that the Greene Countrie Town Festival’s musical entertainment would include the Good News Gathering Praise Band, Dumbfounded and Rockin’ Ron.

Multiple local health professionals warned people to take precautions against the sun should they plan to spend long hours outside, as the paper reported that 86% of melanomas could be traced back to UV radiation from the sun.

KAMP Dovetail was set to hold its seventh annual auction and carnival in the coming weeks at the Rocky Fork State Park Campground, as some of the possible items for auction were a 42-inch television and sports memorabilia.

A measles outbreak finally reached Highland County after infesting the north-central Ohio region for months. This was the 287th measles diagnosis of the year for Ohio, the “largest outbreak the United States has faced since 1994.”

In sports, three local track and field athletes competed at the state championships including McClain’s Tara Karnes and Kaylee Hurley and Fairfield’s Michael Mangus. Mangus and Hurley both finished on the podium.

Dish Network advertised its cable service, which included over 30 free premium movie channels like HBO, Showtime and Starz for three months for $19.99 per month for 12 months.

