Roberts Lane update; city parks getting upgrades

Hillsboro City Council President Tom Eichinger (left) and council clerk Whitney Aliff are pictured at Thursday’s council meeting. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

The Hillsboro City Council met Thursday to discuss current issues and oversee a long list of legislation.

There were no objections to a liquor permit request for the former LaRosa’s Pizza site in Hillsboro, so the request will be processed by the Ohio Division of Liquor Control.

Mayor Justin Harsha provided an update about park projects in the city. He said the pickleball courts at Railroad Street Park are being surfaced and painting is being completed. He said the project should be complete by the middle of next week. “We’re looking forward to having that for everyone to enjoy,” he said.

He said the playground at Harmony Lake is complete with the exception of a handicapped accessible ramp that should be finished next week. “I think a lot of people are out there enjoying it already,” said Harsha.

Harsha said the archery range behind Harmony Lake has also been completed. “Those three things are going to add a lot to the community, and I’m excited about it,” he said.

During her report to the council Hillsboro Safety and Service Director Brianne Abbott said there were 13 commercial building permits and 13 residential building permits approved for the month of May.

She said the Roberts Road Extension Project is still underway with a projected completion date in August of this year. She said a design firm will likely be selected next week for the Crossroads Park project as part of a $5.2 million Appalachian Community Grant Project.

“The North High Street leadline replacement project that was projected to begin this spring in on hold due to some back ordered supplies, but will begin as soon as materials are delivered,” said Abbott.

She said various paving projects in the city are scheduled to begin in mid-July.

“For private developments, the Marriott Hotel has submitted revised plans that are under review,” said Abbott. “We are told that once the private lenders are committed, we will proceed with a bond issue, and the developer advises that the plan is to break ground in the third quarter of this year.”

“We are still awaiting timelines for the Glo Fiber project with Shentel for the fiber home internet,” said Abbott.

She said the farmers market in Hillsboro is being held every Saturday uptown from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“On the planning commission front, the commission approved a temporary use permit for Bells Garden and recommended various zoning changes and amendments to the zoning and annexation committee for possible restructuring,” said Abbott.

In the absence of finance committee chair Mary Stanforth, council member Jason Brown said she asked him to move to take from the table an ordinance about the salary structure for the auditor. The motion passed, with only council member Adam Wilkin voting against it.

Utilities committee chair Greg Maurer said his committee met to discuss solid waste collection. “I let the committee know that the waste collection companies would not provide fees, and we needed to authorize the administration to get bids to see if we wanted to proceed making this part of our city utilities,” said Maurer. The committee voted to move forward with obtaining bids.

Zoning and annexation committee Chair Jason Brown said the committee met to discuss items forwarded to the committee by the planning commission. The committee discussed creating zoning standards for auto service and repair stations, and voted to send the legislation back to the planning commission to be discussed further.

A resolution establishing staggered four-year terms of office among members of Hillsboro City Council was unanimously approved.

An ordinance amending city ordinances to change the official emblem of the city was unanimously approved.

An ordinance to exempt mobile food vendors from permits and fees for the Festival of the Bells, Highland County Fair and the Hillsboro Farmers Market was approved with council member Jo Sanborn voting against it.

A resolution to advertise and solicit bids for citywide waste collection was unanimously approved.

An ordinance modifying the zoning classification of parcels of property on South East Street was unanimously approved.

Six ordinances accepting the dedication of a public right of way easement and extension of new roads were unanimously approved and adopted.

“The city has received the descriptions for the Roberts Drive Extension Project that includes Roberts, Hauke-Dragoo Avenue, Cross Road, Fairground Road, Ivory Lane and Shaw Circle, and we are just wishing to dedicate that project as city streets and right of ways which is something standard that we do with all new roads,” said Abbott.

A resolution transferring real property to the Hillsboro Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) was unanimously approved. “This legislation will transfer the developable property associated with the Roberts Extension Project to the Hillsboro CIC for economic development purposes,” said Abbott.

An ordinance amending sections of the city ordinances was moved to a second reading. “The current city code requires driveway cuts within a three-mile radius outside the city limits to be approved by city administration,” said Hillsboro Law Director Randalyn Worley. “The proposed ordinance will remove such language and require approvals only within the corporation limits of the city.”

An ordinance amending a section of the city ordinances pertaining to the permitted uses table was moved to a second reading. “This legislation will allow stand-alone parking lots in zoning districts B, F, C, D, E and G as recommended by the planning commission and the zoning and annexation committee,” said Abbott.

A resolution authorizing the mayor to execute a community development block grant program revolving loan fund administration agreement was unanimously approved. Harsha said the resolution would allow the city enter into an administrative agreement for with the Ohio Department of Development for CDBG funds from 2024 to the end of 2026. The grants are used for economic development purposes.

An ordinance making supplemental appropriations for the city of Hillsboro was unanimously approved. City Auditor Dawson Barreras said the appropriation was requested to make money available to pay contracts for the Roberts Road Extension Project on time.

An ordinance making supplemental appropriations for the city of Hillsboro was unanimously approved. “This is just the money that we are receiving currently from the Shaffer Park concessions,” said Barreras. “This is just to put this money that we are receiving back into the budget to continue to maintain the fields and continue to buy items for the concession stand.”

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.