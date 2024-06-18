Serpent Mound Meteor Impact Crater site

The Summer Solstice Full Moon Dance/Immersion- A Peace Summit In The Serpent Mound Valley offers three days of ceremony with indigenous elders, star gazing, star knowledge teachings and other spiritually transformative opportunities. Throughout this shared time, there will be healing circles and ceremonies, a Crystal Skull meditation with Divyanka (with a 33 pound Himalayan Quartz crystal), drumming, dance, a sound bath and soul regressions. This is a truly immersive, healing experience. and the chance to observe the Summer Solstice. It takes place from Thursday, June 20 at 2:22 p.m. to Saturday, June 22 at 11:11 p.m.

The historic, Woodland Altars, 33200 S.R. 41, Peebles, Ohio is an Appalachian scenic retreat and the site of the gathering. The cost is $44 a day or $88 for the three-day peace summit and children under age 17 are admitted for free. Tickets may be purchased at the gate or in advance at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summersolstice-moondanceimmersion-peace-summit-in-the-serpent-mound-valleytickets-888576505247 . Visit the event page at https://fb.me/e/3Hyo9kQPh or https://alternateuniverserockshop.com/events.

Together, we will be harnessing the energy of the sun as we honor the Summer Solstice and purify ourselves under the full, strawberry moon. It’s a beautiful balance of the Sacred Feminine and the Sacred Masculine energies. With this Moondance, we will utilize dance as a form of meditation and prayer, along with the full moon energy to enhance the spiritual experience by offering a connection to the divine, the ancestors, and to promote healing. This is the spirit-led ceremony created for women and men as an opportunity to connect and heal through dance and prayer.

Vendors and artists who offer one-of-a-kind jewelry, drums, flutes, medicine bags, healing tools and crystals will be at the gathering. Cash is best during the gathering as the electromagnetic anomalies in the area sometimes affect WiFi.Information about securing a vendor booth or alternative accommodations can be found on the event page. Only service animals will be permitted but no other pets will be allowed. A food vendor will be on-site with vegan and omnivore choices throughout the event. The Woodland Altars Appalachian location is a scenic retreat which is just a few short miles from the Serpent Mound. It is on an ancient sea bed centered in a 320 million-year-old meteor impact crater. The area is the only place on Earth where a meteor has hit a fault line and is filled with ancient connections and beautiful history. The mound is the largest surviving example of a prehistoric effigy mound in the world.