Gas prices catapult in nearby area

This photo shows the cost of a gallon of gas Monday morning at Speedway in Hillsboro. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Gas prices in the nearby area have rocketed up in price week-over-week, with prices statewide also seeing relative increases, according to statistics and news releases from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Concerning Hillsboro, gas prices were seen to be as low as below $3 per gallon only a week ago, whereas now the lowest price per gallon seen in Hillsboro was $3.42.

That rise, in a less pronounced manner, however, was seen statewide as well. AAA said Ohio had the 18th highest gas price of all of the states in the country plus Washington, D.C. The site said Ohio’s average price per gallon was $3.461 as of Monday. That is a significant climb from only one week ago when the price per gallon was $3.241, according to AAA. Though, it is a slight fall from one month ago when the price per gallon was $3.506.

The AAA release, released last Thursday, also reported that Ohio’s 17-cent climb was the biggest week-over-week change of any state, rise or fall.

That significant climb, though, has not been seen countrywide, according to AAA.

AAA statistics for the national gas prices, updated on Monday, showed that the current gas price was $3.447 across the country, with that average up very slightly from $3.445 last week and down from $3.597 at this time last month.

“Gasoline demand has trailed 2023 for most of this year, and analysts believe economic uncertainty may suppress demand this summer,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “So, is the typical robust summer driving season a thing of the past? Or is gas demand just taking longer to pick up steam? We may not know until autumn.”

The lowest area gas prices, according to GasBuddy on Monday, were:

*Chillicothe — The lowest price was $2.89 at Murphy USA.

*Greenfield — The lowest price was $3.46 at multiple places.

*Hillsboro — The lowest price was $3.42 at Murphy USA.

*Mount Orab — The lowest price was $3.29 at multiple places.

*Wilmington — The lowest price was $3.39 at multiple places.

Reach Jacob Clary at 937-402-2570.