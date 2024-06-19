Local religion briefs

Barrett at First Presbyterian

Dusty Barrett will be singing at the Hillsboro First Presbyterian Church on Sunday, June 23. Barrett is a well-known presenter of Christian music and has performed in many sites around the nation. The church is located at 201 E. Main St. Worship services are held at 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. All are welcome.

Catholic outreach sessions

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct outreach sessions Wednesday, June 26 from 6-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Parish Hall, 119 E. Walnut St., Hillsboro. These sessions are an opportunity for individuals and families in need of assistance in meeting basic needs such as food, shelter, utility bills, clothing, etc. to discuss their situation with volunteers who are there to help. Those seeking assistance are asked to provide personal identification, verification of income, and copies of bills they are seeking help with. Assistance can be provided only once per year. For more information email [email protected] or call 937-205-0919.