Heat wave predicted to last through weekend

The heat wave experienced by much of the country this year is predicted to continue in Highland County through the weekend.

“The worst heat has been concentrated here this past week, and we’re expecting the heat to last until Sunday with temperatures in the 90s,” Ashley Novak, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, said. “Then, we’re going to have a front moving through Sunday night giving us a brief reprieve for Monday, but then we get right back into the 90s for Tuesday and into Wednesday as well.”

However, Novak said there has not been record-breaking heat in Highland County during the past week.

“It’s more the prolonged nature of the heat in this case,” she said. “It’s been hot, and it’s going to continue to be hot here for a few days.”

She said temperatures are not dropping drastically overnight, which is adding to the intensity of the heatwave. She said that’s because the temperatures are only dropping to “maybe 70 degrees or the low 70s,” giving the area a “prolonged nature of above normal temperatures” in the specific heat wave it is currently experiencing.

Novak had some advice for dealing with the unusually high temperatures.

“We want to make sure that people, if possible, stay inside during the hottest times of the day and limit outdoor activity, especially strenuous activities and to make sure that if they are medically able they stay hydrated and drink plenty of water,” she said.

She said it is important to check on the elderly and other vulnerable populations that may be more susceptible to the heat. She also said to make sure to “never” leave anyone inside a vehicle, saying temperatures “can heat up really quick” in those instances.

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.