Golf Scramble set for memorial fund

The second annual Kolton Hamilton Memorial golf scramble is set for July 26 & 27 at the Hillsboro Elks. If you would like to sign up to participate or donate auction items, please email [email protected] or find Kolton Hamilton Memorial Fund on Facebook.

The Kolton Charles Hamilton Memorial Fund was created to honor Kolton Hamilton, who passed away in September of 2022. This fund was founded to continue to spread the kindness and generosity that Kolton displayed throughout his life.

Last July, the fund put on the inaugural Kolton Hamilton Memorial golf scramble, where they were able to raise money, giving them the opportunity to make donations and open scholarships to schools across three counties for the 2023-24 school year.

In the past year, the fund has made many donations and given out a large number of scholarships to high school seniors. Donations from the fund have been made to Legion baseball, Whiteoak baseball, Whiteoak boys’ basketball, Flash baseball, Colton Lends a Hand benefit, Aralyn Slack benefit, youth basketball camps, Brittany Edwards funeral fund and other causes, with more donations planned for the future.

High schools and students who received this scholarship are: Molly McMullen, Lydia Carr, Weston Blair and Eli Roberts from Whiteoak, Jenna Rhoades and Addyson Miles from Hillsboro, Allison Rockey from Lynchburg, Trey House from Fairfield, Payton Johnson from Peebles, Ethan Taylor from North Adams, Allie McCarty from West Union, Connor Ryan Darnell from Manchester and Wyatt Haupt from Eastern. Over the next few years, the fund and its committee hope to continue to raise money to donate to even more organizations while also expanding and increasing the number of Kolton Charles Hamilton Memorial Scholarship recipients.