HDH Foundation Makes AED donation to City of Hillsboro Shaffer Park

Pictured left to right: Tim Parry, HDH President & CEO, Amy Hamilton, HDH Foundation President, Caleb Gregory, City of Hillsboro Parks Director, and Erin Richmond, HDH Foundation Manager

In an effort to enhance community safety and wellness, the Highland District Hospital Foundation recently donated an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) to the City of Hillsboro’s Shaffer Park.

AEDs are necessary tools in cardiac emergencies, capable of swiftly restoring normal heart rhythm and increasing the chances of survival. Recognizing their critical importance, the Highland District Hospital Foundation Board felt it was important for the ballpark to have this device readily available in the event of an emergency.

“We are proud to contribute to the safety and well-being of our community through this donation,” Erin Richmond, Foundation Manager at Highland District Hospital, said.

This donation exemplifies the heart of the Foundation’s mission which is to build a bridge between the community and the hospital through charitable donations that better our community resources.