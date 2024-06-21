Highland County Sheriff’s Office Incidents

June 15th

A resident of the 13000 block of Sinking Spring Rd reported a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.

June 16th

A resident of the 7100 block of Swisshelm Ln reported the theft of an air conditioner.

June 17th

Deputies responded to the 3700 block of State Route 138 after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation, both parties declined charges.

Arrests/Citations

Jennifer L Wise, 34, of Greenfield, speed

Coralee M Akers, 18, of Mowrystown, speed

Dev Patel, 19, of Hillsboro, speed

William H Brooks III, 47, of Cincinnati, failure to appear

Richard L Combs, 51, of Highland, failure to appear

Sean M Smith, 45, of Hillsboro, menacing

Elmer C Wilson, 88, of Hillsboro, criminal mischief

Daven Reuss, 23, of Sardinia, failure to appear

Christina Thomas, 48, of Leesburg, speed

Joseph Rickett, 32, of Hillsboro, speed

Sonya Busam, 30, of New Vienna, speed

Kristina Stoltzfus, 42, of New Vienna, speed

Melanie Cowell, 35, of Wilmington, speed

Nathan Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville, speed

Tory Boldman, 28, of New Vienna, speed

Noah Newman, 18, of Frankfort, speed

Dennis Burchett, 39, of Columbus, speed

Calls for Service

June 9th-16th

EMS = 187

Fire = 27

Law Enforcement = 363

Highland County Jail Count

33 Total

23 Male

10 Female