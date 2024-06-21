Highland County Sheriff’s Office Incidents

June 15th
A resident of the 13000 block of Sinking Spring Rd reported a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.
June 16th
A resident of the 7100 block of Swisshelm Ln reported the theft of an air conditioner.
June 17th
Deputies responded to the 3700 block of State Route 138 after a report of a domestic disturbance. After investigation, it was determined to be a verbal altercation, both parties declined charges.
Arrests/Citations
Jennifer L Wise, 34, of Greenfield, speed
Coralee M Akers, 18, of Mowrystown, speed
Dev Patel, 19, of Hillsboro, speed
William H Brooks III, 47, of Cincinnati, failure to appear
Richard L Combs, 51, of Highland, failure to appear
Sean M Smith, 45, of Hillsboro, menacing
Elmer C Wilson, 88, of Hillsboro, criminal mischief
Daven Reuss, 23, of Sardinia, failure to appear
Christina Thomas, 48, of Leesburg, speed
Joseph Rickett, 32, of Hillsboro, speed
Sonya Busam, 30, of New Vienna, speed
Kristina Stoltzfus, 42, of New Vienna, speed
Melanie Cowell, 35, of Wilmington, speed
Nathan Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville, speed
Tory Boldman, 28, of New Vienna, speed
Noah Newman, 18, of Frankfort, speed
Dennis Burchett, 39, of Columbus, speed
Calls for Service
June 9th-16th
EMS = 187
Fire = 27
Law Enforcement = 363
Highland County Jail Count
33 Total
23 Male
10 Female