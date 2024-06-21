Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Texas toast sloppy joes. Submitted photo

Hello! In the kitchen with Sharon this week I am making Texas toast sloppy joes.

Who’s looking for a quick and easy summer meal, and who likes sloppy joes? I know I always am looking for a quick and easy meal. I think the whole family would like this. Serve it with a fruit salad and you have a great dinner. And if you don’t want it on Texas toast, put it on a bun and add cheese. I am always changing recipes to meet my liking.

I hope you enjoy this great recipe. Remember to do something nice for someone. Have a great week.

Please send me your favorite recipe and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about it if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Texas Toast Sloppy Joes

Ingredients

1 small onion, finely chopped

1 green Bell pepper, finely chopped

1 lb. ground beef

1 cup tomato sauce

½ cup ketchup

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons brown sugar

1 teaspoon mustard

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 slices of Texas toast

Shredded cheese, for topping

Directions

Prep the sloppy joe mixture: Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onions and green Bell pepper, sauteing until they begin to soften, about 3-5 minutes. Add the ground beef to the skillet. Cook until the beef is browned and crumbly, breaking it up with a spoon as it cooks, about 5-7 minutes. Drain any excess fat from the skillet.

Make the sauce: Stir the tomato sauce, ketchup, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, mustard and garlic powder into the beef mixture. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Reduce the heat to low and simmer the mixture for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally. The mixture should thicken slightly.

Prepare the Texas toast: While the sloppy joe mixture simmers, bake the Texas toast according to the package instructions until golden and crispy.

Assemble the sloppy joes: Once the toast is ready, use a spoon to press a well into each piece of garlic bread, then evenly spoon a generous amount of the Sloppy Joe mixture in on of each piece of toast. Top with shredded cheese and bake for an additional 2-3 minutes until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

Enjoy!

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.