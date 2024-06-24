AAA7 Senior Art Show accepting entries

The 42nd annual Senior Citizens Art Exhibit, sponsored by the Area Agency on Aging District 7 (AAA7), will be held in September and October at Bristol Village in Waverly. Applications are now available and submissions are being accepted.

Anyone who is 55 years of age or older may participate. The event’s official application form is available at the AAA7’s website at www.aaa7.org under the “Happening Now” section on the home page, or those who are interested can call for an application to be mailed – 1-800-582-7277 or email [email protected].

Examples of art categories that may be entered in the contest taking place in October include: acrylic, charcoal, counted cross stitch, mixed media, oil, pastels, pencil and photography. Judging themes include: abstract, animals and birds, cartoons, floral, landscape, portraits (humans), seascape and still life. Written pieces including poems and essays are also accepted.

This year’s deadline to submit artwork is Aug. 16 to local senior centers in the AAA’s 10-county district (Adams, Brown, Gallia, Highland, Jackson, Lawrence, Pike, Ross, Scioto and Vinton) or Aug. 23 to the AAA7’s administrative office in Jackson, located at 1 Acy Ave. Art will be displayed at Bristol Village in Wavelry from Sept. 23 through Oct. 18.

If you have any questions surrounding the art show, do not hesitate to contact the AAA7 at 1-800-582-7277, or email [email protected].

Submitted by Jenni Lewis, director of community outreach, Area Agency on Aging District 7.