Dettwiller Wilmington interim superintendent

The Wilmington City Schools Board of Education has selected former Fairfield Superintendent Tim Dettwiller as the district’s interim superintendent for the 2024-25 school year, effective Aug. 1, 2024.

Dettwiller succeeds Jim Brady, who resigned after serving the district for two years as superintendent.

“Mr. Tim Dettwiller brings a wealth of leadership experience and a strong commitment to student success,” said WCS Board President Marty Beaugard, Sr. “We are proud of the strides we have made in the district and look forward to working with him to continue our momentum while enhancing our efforts to provide exceptional opportunities for all.”

Dettwiller expressed his enthusiasm for the role, stating, “I am excited and humbled to be selected by the board of education as the next superintendent of one of the great school districts in Ohio — Wilmington City Schools. I look forward to meeting and working with the incredible staff and community to develop a clear path to academic excellence in the coming year. Through collaboration, I am eager to be a part of turning our challenges into opportunities. I am proud to say: It’s a Great Day to be a Hurricane!”

Dettwiller’s extensive career in education includes his recent position as the ACCESS Director of Highland County Workforce Development with the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) since 2022. He previously served as the superintendent of Fairfield Local Schools in Leesburg from 2018 to 2022, superintendent of Madison Plains Local Schools near London, Ohio, from 2014-18, and treasurer/chief financial officer of Madison Plains Local Schools from 2011-14. Additionally, he was the treasurer/chief financial officer of Springboro Community City Schools from 2001 to 2010 and Madison Plains Local Schools from 2000 to 2001. Before his roles in public school districts, Dettwiller served with the Auditor of State of Ohio from 1987 to 1999 as deputy auditor, auditor in charge, and auditor.

Dettwiller holds a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting degree from Wilmington College and a Master’s in Educational Leadership degree from Ashland University.

The Southern Ohio Educational Service Center (SOESC) to assisted the Wilmington City Schools Board of Education in its search for a superintendent to lead the district. The SOESC delivers educational services to school districts and community partners in Adams, Clinton, Fayette and Highland counties.

Submitted by Beth Justice, superintendent, Southern Ohio Educational Service Center.