New Hillsboro pickleball courts

These new pickleball courts in Hillsboro are located in Railroad Park at 231 Railroad St. Jeff Gilliland | The Times-Gazette

Thirteen new public pickleball courts in Hillsboro will make their debut July 4-6 during the Festival of the Bells.

The state-of-the-art courts are located in Railroad Park at 231 Railroad St. in Hillsboro. They replace tennis courts that were part of the park since its inception in the 1970s. The courts are open to the public for all ages and skill levels.

“A group of local pickleball enthusiasts got together and approached the city during the winter of 2023 to see if they would be willing to convert the old tennis courts to pickleball courts,” said Tim Hughes with Hillsboro Ohio Pickleball Association. “After much consideration, the city decided to move forward.

“The pickleball enthusiasts became the Hillsboro Ohio Pickleball Association, a nonprofit whose mission is to promote the sport in our community by organizing leagues, clinics and tournaments. However, the majority of the time the courts are for open play.”

To celebrate the opening of the courts, the Hillsboro Ohio Pickleball Association invites all pickleball enthusiasts to join a weekend of activities from July 4-6.

”The event lineup includes open play sessions for all skill levels, engaging skill challenges with exciting prizes, and beginner-friendly mini clinics,” Hughes said.

Scheduled play times are as follows: Thursday, July 4 from 5-8 p.m.; Friday, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and then the inaugural Bell City Challenge on Saturday, July 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Bell City Challenge is a demonstration tournament set amidst the Festival of the Bells. Anyone interested can register for the event at https://www.hillsboropickleball.org/player-information.

”This tournament offers a unique opportunity to experience competitive play at no cost, providing a taste of tournament action without any entry fees,” Hughes said.

Registration is limited to 40 spots, so early RSVPs are encouraged by July 5.

On Sept. 21-22, the Hillsboro Ohio Pickleball Association will hold its first regular tournament — the Bell City Open — on the new courts. Registration details will be available at www.hillsboropickleball.org.

For more information about pickleball in Hillsboro and to stay updated on upcoming events, visit www.hillsboropickleball.org or email the Hillsboro Ohio Pickleball Association at [email protected].

“Join us in celebrating the launch of pickleball in Hillsboro, where community, competition and fun come together,” Hughes said.