The 2024 Achievement Awards Banquet celebrated three Highland County youth. Sydney Hamilton was selected for the Ohio State Fair Junior Fair Board, Sam Hamilton won the Poultry Achievement Award and Emma Yochum won the Beef Achievement Award. Hamilton and Yochum will represent Ohio at the National Congress in Atlanta, Georgia. Pictured (l-r) are 4-H educator Danielle Combs, Sydney Hamilton, Sam Hamilton, Yochum and 4-H educator Kathy Bruynis.

Submitted photo