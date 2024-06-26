DORA allows alcoholic drinks in designated areas

The brown area in this image shows the Hillsboro Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. Establishments participating in the district are highlighted in blue. City of Hillsboro

The Hillsboro Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), where alcoholic beverages can be purchased in a designated cup from participating establishments and carried within the district, was approved by the city in June of 2023 and kicked off in the fall of 2023.

The approved operational hours of the DORA are Thursdays through Saturdays from 3-10 p.m.

The three participating liquor establishments in the DORA are the Fraternal Order of Eagles 1161, Sassafras Kitchen & Bar and The Patriot Public House.

“Establishments interested in the DORA will need to provide a letter of interest to the city,” said Hillsboro Economic Development Director Lauren Walker. “At this time there are not any other establishments being considered, but with the DORA being in place it will attract new business within the boundaries.”

Crossroads Park, which the city recently received a $5.2 million grant to upgrade by 2026, is within the DORA boundary, so alcohol will be allowed there during the Festival of the Bells scheduled for July 4-6.

The DORA boundary encompasses most of the city’s historic district and west to include Crossroads Park. DORA drinks are allowed only within the DORA boundaries, and exit signage is placed at the boundaries of the DORA.

DORA cups must be emptied or disposed of before entering another bar or restaurant that serves alcohol. DORA drinks can be brought into shops with a DORA decal displayed in the window.

“Safety and nuisance laws are still enforced,” the city’s website says. “Enjoy the DORA responsibly, respect our residents and businesses, and never drink and drive.”

