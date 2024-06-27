Highland Co. to receive $1.17 million

The Ohio House of Representatives on Wednesday passed Substitute House Bill 2, the state’s two-year construction budget for capital projects throughout the state. The capital budget will make historic investments in local community projects, according state Rep. Bob Peterson (R-Sabina).

Peterson secured the following capital investments that will impact Highland County:

* $1,000,000 to modernize computer labs and make space for training and project-based learning at Southern State Community College to prepare students for information technology and cyber security industry needs.

* $170,000 to renovate the Rocky Fork State Park East End Overlook Retreat Banquet Center, to include deck replacement and updating the restroom facilities.

“These capital funding projects will make much-needed improvements to the banquet center and will better prepare our students for the workforce,” said Peterson. “It is important that we bring state dollars back to our area to strengthen our communities.”

In addition to these local investments, this legislation also includes statewide capital investments of:

* $600 million for the School Building Program Assistance Fund;

* $400 million for the Public Works Commission Local Public Infrastructure and State Capital Improvement Program;

* $397.6 million for higher education projects around the state.

Substitute House Bill 2 awaits a signature from the governor.

Submitted by the office of Bob Peterson.