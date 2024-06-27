Paxton Theatre children’s production

The Paxton Theatre in Bainbridge will present its annual summer children’s theatre production “The Lightning Thief - The Percy Jackson Musical”. Directed by Hillsboro natives Jeff and Jenna Horick, the play features a cast of young actors from across Ross County and surrounding areas. Show dates and times are Friday, July 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 13 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 14 at 3 p.m. Based on the popular Rick Riordan novel, “The Lightning Thief - The Percy Jackson Musical” follows the journey of Percy Jackson, a 12-year-old who discovers he’s the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea. With newfound powers he can’t control and mythological monsters hot on his heels, Percy embarks on a quest to find Zeus’ stolen lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. The musical is filled with humor, heart and unforgettable characters. Tickets are $12 for adults and $8 for children 15 and under. Secure your seats online at www.paxtontheatre.com.

Submitted photo