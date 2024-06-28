Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of Lesley Lightner’s impossibly easy chicken pie. Courtesy photo

Hello! In the kitchen this week is my good friend Lesley Lightner. I saw where she made this quick and easy recipe. Thank you so much, Lesley, for sharing this with all of us.

We are always looking for easy to prepare meals that don’t take a lot of time and have not so many ingredients. This is a great recipe for dinner served with salad and a bowl of fruit. It’s a perfect summer dinner the whole family will like and you don’t have to spend all day in the kitchen. I might have mashed potatoes with mine. LOL! You can have whatever you want with this delicious dish. I’m definitely going to make this.

Remember to do something kind for someone like checking on your neighbors to make sure they are alright. As it’s been so hot. Have a wonderful week.

Send me your favorite recipe along with a photo of it and I will put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send them to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

If you see Lesley be sure and thank her for this recipe.

Impossibly easy chicken pie

Directions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Mix together in a nine-inch ungreased pie plate:

1 cup diced, cooked chicken breast;

1 1/2 cups frozen carrots and peas, thawed;

1 can cream of chicken soup.

In a separate bowl add:

1 egg;

1/2 cup milk;

1 cup Bisquick;

Blend together with a fork until well mixed and pour over the chicken mixture.

Bake for 30 minutes or until golden brown. Makes six servings.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.