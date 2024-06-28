Largest iron bell placed back in Hillsboro

A No. 54 C.S. Bell Company bell, the largest production iron bell in history and the world’s largest Crystal Metal bell, is placed outside Thursday at 160 W. Main St. in Hillsboro, a former location of the the C.S. Bell Company and showroom building. The bell was rescued from the Trinity Lutheran Church in Greencastle, Pennsylvania by The Salvage Dogs of the TV show by the same name. The bell weighs 3,150 pounds. Looking on at the right is Mike Ames of Ames and Associates. The bell is now located behind the Habitat for Humanity of Highland County ReStore location.

John Hackley | The Times-Gazette