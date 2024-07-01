Elks help local Highco youth with disabilities

Picture (l-r) are Eric Kelch, Elks volunteer; Matt Storrs, Ag-Pro Sales rep; Nathan Boatman, Community First coordinator; Thomas Matz, student; Michael Gibson, student; Isabella Hatfield, student; Amy Rave Bradford, vocational counselor for Ohio Bureau of Vocational Rehabilitation; Ritchie Butler, Hillsboro Elks course superintendent; Steve Newby, Hillsboro Elks grant coordinator; Larry Gray, Highland County DD superintendent; and Molly Warnock, Community First director. Not pictured is Audrey Wendel, student. John Hackley | The Times-Gazette

Four local students performed landscaping and other work at the Hillsboro Elks Lodge 361 from May 28 to June 28 as part of the Summer Youth Work Experience coordinated through the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities and Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities.

The program offers youth between the ages of 14 and 20 a chance to earn minimum wage and learn job skills while performing jobs in the area. This year 18 students participated in programs at the Highland County YMCA, Star Cinemas, Ponderosa Steakhouse, Highland County Community Action and the Elks Golf Course.

“Each week, youth not only earned money but learned responsibilities to guide them as working adults,” said Molly Warnock, the Community First director for the Highland County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “They learned skills that they can use as job experience when applying for positions later.”

The Elks National foundation provided a $4,000 grant this year to help support the summer work project. “I decided to write a grant to partner with them to help reward these young students with disabilities and provide more assistance to their community project,” said Steve Newby of the local Elks Lodge 361. “With the help of 10 Elk volunteers we have provided lunch and job mentoring for the students for five weeks.”

Newby said the grant also provided work boots, clothes, gloves and other supplies needed for the job. The workers at the Elks lodge performed mulching, pruning, painting, cleaning and trash duties. They used a John Deere Gator provided by Hillsboro Ag-Pro at the job site.

“The program helps build teamwork and confidence in the student with a disability that there are worthwhile jobs they can perform in society,” said Newby. “After all this, there was a $2,000 donation left for the Highland County Board of DD to spend on all their summer work programs as they see fit. I additionally wrote and received a state of Ohio Elk’s Grand for an additional $1,000 to purchase three weed eaters from Hillsboro Ag-Pro for the summer work program.”

Amy Rave Bradford, a vocational rehabilitation counselor for Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities said the program helps the students find jobs. “This program helps to basically get them prepared for work once they graduate from high school, so we’re lucky to be able to offer this to them.“

Reach John Hackley at 937-402-2571.