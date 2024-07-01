Funding available for projects advancing conservation

Submitted photo

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), through its Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity, has announced new funding opportunities to advance conservation, environmental stewardship and the greater well-being of Appalachian Ohio.

Thanks to a transformative $5 million investment from the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District (MWCD), funding is available to support community projects, scholarships, fellowships, research and innovation in the areas of conservation and environmental stewardship.

“We’re grateful to the Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District for its game-changing investment in our region’s permanent capacity to advance conservation and environmental stewardship,” said Cara Dingus Brook, FAO president and CEO. “MWCD’s gift is the largest environmental stewardship endowment the foundation has received to date, and it represents a significant investment in the well-being of our people and communities.”

In addition to giving financially, MWCD will also lend its deep expertise in the areas of environmental stewardship and conservation.

A total of $125,000 in grant funding is available within the 32 counties of Appalachian Ohio and seven additional counties served by MWCD. It’s possible because of MWCD’s gift – and other gifts from donors who helped to establish FAO’s Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity Fund, including Nicolozakes Trucking & Construction Inc., Ohio CAT and American Electric Power.

Available opportunities:

· Community grants to support locally driven projects that preserve and enhance the natural environment. Public and nonprofit organizations as well as individuals or groups working with a fiscal sponsor are eligible to apply.

· Scholarships to support individuals seeking degrees or continuing education in ecology, forestry, wildlife ecology or related natural resource fields, as well as skilled trades, vocational and technical training in fields that integrate and support green energy technology, sustainable agriculture and land stewardship.

· Fellowships to provide two years of support (including a financial stipend and mentorship) for individuals who pioneer positive change through projects that address environmental challenges and promote biodiversity conservation.

· Innovation grants to invest in new and creative approaches that result in environmental good while encouraging environmental stewardship.

· Research grants to support studies that address critical gaps in our understanding of our diverse ecosystems and contribute to the conservation and enhancement of aquatic biodiversity and healthy habitats.

Additional information and funding applications are available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/EnvironmentalStewardship.

FAO’s Environmental Stewardship Pillar of Prosperity brings donors and doers together to ensure the people of Appalachian Ohio can experience our region’s natural beauty, both today and for generations to come. To date, the Environmental Stewardship Pillar has invested more than $1.6 million in grants and scholarships throughout Appalachian Ohio.

For more information on these funding opportunities and how you can support or create opportunities for the people and communities of Appalachian Ohio, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org, email [email protected] or call 740-753-1111.

Submitted by Angela Woodward, assistant director of communications and marketing, Foundation for Appalachian Ohio.