Holiday sends gas prices up

This photo shows the cost of a gallon of gas Monday morning at Speedway in Hillsboro. Jacob Clary | The Times-Gazette

Gas prices statewide and countrywide have seen significant and relative increases due to the looming Independence Day holiday, according to statistics and news releases from the American Automobile Association (AAA).

However, in Hillsboro gas prices actually went down slightly since the last time The Times-Gazette did a gas prices report, with the lowest price per gallon seen in Hillsboro being $3.39.

Ohio had a highly pronounced rise, coming in with the 17th highest gas price of all of the states in the country plus Washington, D.C. The site said Ohio’s average price per gallon was $3.524 as of Monday. That is a significant climb from only one week ago when the price per gallon was $3.349, according to AAA. That is also much higher than one month ago when the price per gallon was $3.393.

“Summer got off to a slow start last week with low gas demand,” Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson, said. “But with a record 60 million travelers forecast to hit the road for the July 4th holiday, that number could pop over the next 10 days. But will oil stay above $80 a barrel, or will it sag again? Stay tuned.”

That climb was also seen countrywide, according to AAA, though in a less significant manner. AAA statistics for the national gas prices, updated on Monday, showed that the current gas price was $3.491 across the country, with that average up very from $3.448 last week and down from $3.544 at this time last month.

“According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand fell 9.38 million b/d to 8.96 last week,” the AAA release said. “This demand level is about 240,000 b/d below the same week of last year. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks rose from 231.2 to 233.9 million barrels. Low gasoline demand and increasing supply may help counter higher oil costs, slowing any rise in pump prices.”

The lowest area gas prices, according to GasBuddy on Monday, were:

* Chillicothe — The lowest price was $3.44 at Sam’s Club.

* Greenfield — The lowest price was $3.59 at multiple places.

* Hillsboro — The lowest price was $3.39 at Murphy USA.

* Mount Orab — The lowest price was $3.29 at multiple places.

* Wilmington — The lowest price was $3.39 at Shop&Go.

