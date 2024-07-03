Sharon Hughes Staff columnist This is a picture of cheater banana nut bread made by Judy Lewis. Submitted photo

Hello! I hope everyone had a great week and Fourth of July.

A friend of mine stopped at the newspaper last week and asked if I had a good recipe for banana nut bread. It just so happened that Judy Lewis had just sent me her wonderful recipe for banana nut bread. So this is for you Jill. It’s July and normally hot. Most are thinking about vacation, but just in case you’re home and want something good to try, this is a great recipe.

Judy, this is so easy to make. Wow. Hardly any ingredients and very easy. I am going to make this. I hope everyone enjoys this wonderful recipe.

Please send me your favorite recipes. I would love to put you in the kitchen with Sharon. Send the recipes, along with a story about it if you have one, to [email protected] or call me at 937-393-3456.

Remember to do something nice for someone.

Instructions

1. Set oven to 350 degrees.

2. Use one box of yellow cake mix — any will do but I prefer Pillsbury Moist Supreme, with pudding in the mix.

3. Add 1/8 teaspoon of soda with the dry cake mix.

4. Add two eggs, 3/4 cup of water, 1/3 cup of soft butter or oleo, one cup of chopped walnuts and one cup of mashed bananas.

5. Mix all together.

6. Spray two small loaf pans with non-stick cooking spray.

7. Full the pans with the batter.

8. Bake 35 to 40 minutes.

Sharon Hughes is the advertising manager at The Times-Gazette. She is also a mother, grandmother and chef.