Garden club welcomed at Cudkowicz home

President Jennifer West brought the June meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club to order with a brief welcome, thanking member Teresa Cudkowicz for hosting the monthly event.

Secretary Lynn Luman took roll call with 13 members and one guest answering the question, “Do you have red, white and blue flowers for the July 4th holiday?”

The June tip of the month: There is no such thing as an ugly garden. Plants, like babies, are all beautiful to their parents.

Treasurer Ruth Anna Duff provided the monthly financial report.

For the arrangement portion of the meeting, Mary Smith showcased her white hydrangeas in a lovely vase that included a small American flag.

In new business, Judith Stivender proposed the formation of a standing committee to create and plan the theme, artistic designs and floral categories for the annual fair shows. Stivender proposed that the committee begin meeting after the conclusion of the 2024 fair and begin planning for the floral shows that will be held during the following year in 2025. Once the committee reaches a consensus on the theme, artistic designs and floral categories, that information will be shared with garden club members and submitted to the Highland County Fair Board in March of each year. The motion was made to create the standing committee. After a member vote, the motion was carried with Stivender serving as chair.

The meeting was then adjourned to tour the stunning floral gardens at Cudkowicz’s home.

The next meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club will be on Tuesday, July 23 in the floral hall at the Highland County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be the annual potluck picnic with all members bringing a dish or dessert to share.

The public is welcome to attend.

Submitted by Lynn Luman, secretary, Hillsboro Garden Club.