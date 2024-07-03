Hillsboro library hosting Amazing Race

The Hillsboro Library is preparing to journey around the world with its special Amazing Race program set for Saturday, July 20.

“If you’ve ever watched ‘The Amazing Race’ TV show and thought that you’d like to try it out, then this is the perfect library activity for you,” said circulation manager Sarah Davidson. “This is an all ages program. We aimed to make the activities difficult enough that adults and teens would have a challenge, but also with plenty of fun so that families with kids could have a good time too.”

Davidson described the event, saying that five teams of two to four patrons will compete each hour, starting at 10:30 a.m.

“Those five teams will then have one hour to complete seven challenges themed around each continent, and then a final eighth challenge,” she explained.

Challenges can be completed in any order, except the final challenge. “The team that finishes first for each hour will receive a gift bag of international snacks,” Davidson said.

Each of the winning teams (one for 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.) will then be entered into a drawing for a grand prize, which will be a local restaurant gift card bundle.

“After all, what better prize is there than tasty snacks or a fun night out?” Davidson added.

Children’s manager Gabrielle Pitzer echoed that idea, saying, “We have several restaurants in town with international cuisine, so what better prize for an international challenge? We had a lot of fun picking out the challenges to go with each continent and hope that participants can see the connections between the activities and locations.”

Pitzer and Davidson both confirmed that there are still many spots left on the roster for teams.

“But we imagine that they will fill up quickly,” Davidson said.

To sign up your team, call 937-393-3114 or visit the Hillsboro library.

Additional information on this or other library programs can be found at www.highlandco.org or by searching “Highland County District Library of Ohio” on Facebook.

Submitted by Sarah Davidson, circulation manager, Highland County District Library.