Adena Health announces joint venture

Adena Health has announced a new joint venture partnership with national home health leader Alternate Solutions Health Network (ASHN) to advance home health and hospice services across south central and southern Ohio.

The new home health and hospice collaboration will be jointly owned by Adena Health and ASHN, and operate as Adena Home Health and Hospice, effective this August.

Headquartered in Kettering, ASHN is recognized as an industry leader in multidisciplinary post-acute care services. Through its’ commitment to modern solutions, innovative clinical pathways, and a steadfast focus on quality outcomes, ASHN has earned trust as a valued partner to some of the nation’s foremost health care systems.

ASHN partners with more than 90 multi-facility home health care and hospice health care systems across five states through joint ventures that include area partnerships with The Christ Hospital Health Network, Genesis Healthcare System, Kettering Health and The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

The Adena team will join forces with ASHN’s group of leading physicians and health care professionals to expand the suite of home health and hospice services while enhancing patient experience and nurturing clinical talent.

“This is an exciting and significant step forward in our home health and hospice care delivery,” said Adena Chief Clinical Officer Shaheed Koury, M.D. “Building on our long-standing commitment to providing compassionate, patient-centered care to our communities and leveraging the breadth and experience of Alternate Solutions Health Network, our caregivers will be well-positioned to offer patients even more convenient and personalized care options.”

As health care paradigms continue to evolve, the collaboration between Adena and ASHN presents the opportunity to harness the strengths of both organizations.

To learn more about the services available through Adena Home Health and Hospice, visit Adena.org or call 740-779-4663.

Submitted by Jason Gilham, director, integrated communications, Adena Health.