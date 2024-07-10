St. Vincent de Paul Society provides help to those in need

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hillsboro will conduct an outreach session on Saturday, July 13 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the parish hall at 119 E. Walnut St. in Hillsboro.

“It provides an opportunity for people who are seeking assistance from us to come in and meet with some of our volunteers to discuss their issues, and then we attempt to help them in any way we can,” George Sakash, the local society’s president, said.

Sakash said the people who come typically need help with a past due utility bill, are behind on their rent or need food.

“The needs are endless, but it just gives that chance for them to be able to meet with our volunteer and discuss their situation in detail,” he said.

Sakash said outreach sessions are held twice a month, but also said they do meet with people in between those times as well. However, he did say that because it’s an all-volunteer organization, the bi-monthly meetings are easier on a lot of their volunteers.

Sakash said the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Mary’s Catholic Church began in the 1960s. He said there was a time when the group “dwindled” and a period of a “maybe a half-dozen” years where there wasn’t a group in the parish. It did resume in the 1980s, though, and has been meeting “consistently” for the last 40 years.

The society is supported completely through donations,” Sakash said. “Many of the donations are solicited through two major fundraisers. “One is our fish fry that we do in conjunction with the Knights of Columbus that is held during Lent. Then our other big fundraiser is actually coming up at the end of the month, and that is our annual rummage sale.” The sale will be held Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The society will be accepting donations of clothing, furniture, and other items for the rummage sale on the evening of Wednesday, July 24, and the morning of Thursday, July 25.

The society also works with local agencies to assist those in need.

“For example, we just got a call this morning about a disabled veteran who has lost his home,” he said. “Obviously, the situation is beyond what we can do with our group, so we coordinate with other organizations to try to pull together resources to help.”

The St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Mary’s Catholic Church can be reached at 937-205-0919.

