HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS

July 3rd

Greensburg Indiana Police Department requested assistance in locating a missing runaway juvenile. A deputy responded to the 6300 block of Riber Rd and located the child, who was detained until parents arrived.

July 5th

A resident of the 6800 block of Highland Trail W advised he was assaulted by two males and a bottle of prescription medication was taken. This incident remains under investigation.

A deputy responded to the 4200 block of Sorg Rd after a report of a neighbor moving property markers. After investigation, Dereck Rericha, 49, of Hillsboro, was charged with criminal mischief.

A resident of the 600 block of Frye Rd reported a domestic disturbance. After investigation, Carolyn Brookens, 64, of Sardinia, was charged with domestic violence.

A resident of the 6600 block of Pied Piper Pkwy advised gasoline was taken out of several vehicles.

July 7th

A deputy responded to the 2500 block of Vance Rd after a report of a burglary. This incident remains under investigation.

July 8th

Deputies responded to the 4900 block of Turkey Rd after a report of a male being assaulted. After investigation, it was determined the suspect had fled in to a nearby woods. With the assistance of a Greenfield P D K9 unit the male was located nearby. Cody Morrison, 33 of Kenton, was charged with assault.

A resident of the 6800 block of McCoppin Mill Rd reported a male was inside their residence making threats. After investigation, Ronald Robinson, 68, of Hillsboro was charged with menacing.

Deputies responded to the 6400 block of McCoppin Mill Rd after a report of a male passed out in a vehicle in the roadway. After investigation, Preston S Cress, 34, of Leesburg, was charged with OVI.

Arrests/Citations

Nathan A Martin, 23, of Bainbridge, speed

Charles E Block, 41, of Hillsboro, speed

Loren J Poynter, 25, of West Union, failure to register vehicle

Chancellor S Krebs, 31, of Hillsboro, driving under suspension

Dana E Herman, 67, of Hillsboro, improper backing